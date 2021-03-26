[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Spotted Loving, Caring and Playing with a Child Actress During Shooting

Actor Song Joong Ki demonstrated his loving fatherly side of himself.Until recently, Song Joong Ki took part in shooting Korea's first space movie 'Space Sweepers' that was released on Netflix.In 'Space Sweepers', there was a child actress named Park Ye-rin who led the film with Song Joong Ki.When they filmed the movie together, Song Joong Ki said to have taken great care of her.Song Joong Ki was all very loving to her whenever he was with her.He would give her a hug, look at her with loving eyes, put her on his lap and so on.There were also many times when he spent time playing with her instead of getting some rest while on a break.Park Ye-rin's mother as well as Netflix shared photos of him with Park Ye-rin, and fans could not stop smiling going through these photos.Upon checking the photos out, fans left comments such as, "Song Joong Ki will be such a good father one day.", "Aww this is really sweet.", "Joong Ki oppa, just marry me already!" and so on.(Credit= 'park.ye.rin_' Instagram, Netflix)(SBS Star)