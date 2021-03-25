뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Weak Sexy' Yoon Jong-hoon Used to Work as a Stuntman?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Weak Sexy' Yoon Jong-hoon Used to Work as a Stuntman?

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Weak Sexy' Yoon Jong-hoon Used to Work as a Stuntman?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.25 18:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Weak Sexy Yoon Jong-hoon Used to Work as a Stuntman?
It turned out actor Yoon Jong-hoon worked as a stuntman in the past.  

Recently, one SBS' YouTube channel shared a video of the cast of 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' having a talk together. 
The PenthouseDuring the talk, they mentioned Yoon Jong-hoon's nickname 'weak sexy'. 

'The Penthouse' fans started calling him 'weak sexy' because he looked so thin and weak in the drama. 

After watching some scenes that well-showed his 'weak sexy' side, the cast told the hosts that he had actually completed a martial arts course at Seoul Action School. 

Yoon Jong-hoon nodded and confirmed their comments by stating, "Yes, it's true that I went to Seoul Action School." 
 

Seoul Action School is the only action training institution in Korea that teaches not only acting, but also action techniques. 

The school's course is known to be very harsh and intensive; many give up after beginning the course in a month or two. 
The PenthouseHowever, Yoon Jong-hoon surprisingly completed that course, proving that he is a man with passion who is able to challenge his own limits. 

Then following the completion, he worked as a stuntman in dramas such as, 'Empress Cheonchu' (2009) and 'The Return of Iljimae' (2009). 

This remarkable fact about Yoon Jong-hoon is making fans fall in love with him even more. 
The Penthouse(Credit= 'SBS Catch' YouTube, SBS The Penthouse 2: War in Life) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.