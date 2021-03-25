[SBS Star] 'The Penthouse' Um Ki-joon's Good-looking Past Photos Make Fans Go, "Wow"

Actor Um Ki-joon's handsome past photos are the talk of the town.As SBS' current drama 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' dominates the K-drama world, the main cast members in this drama have been gaining a lot of attention these days.Um Ki-joon is one of them; he plays the role of a successful businessman but almost psychopathic character 'Joo Dan-tae' in 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'.Not only is he popular for his incredible acting skills, but also for his great looks.Um Ki-joon has just turned 45 a few days ago, but this is very hard-to-believe, since he has such a youthful appearance.Recently, his fans discovered photos of Um Ki-joon from the time when he was actually young, and they became completely speechless.It was because Um Ki-joon had the appearance that reminded them of many K-pop stars who are leading the scene right now.In the photos, Um Ki-joon looked sharp yet cute, filled with charms.Upon seeing these photos, fans left comments such as, "Marry me, oppa!", "Unbelievable. I love you!", "Was there any time in your life when you weren't perfect?!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community, SBS The Penthouse 2: War in Life)(SBS Star)