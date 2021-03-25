뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'The Penthouse' Um Ki-joon's Good-looking Past Photos Make Fans Go, "Wow"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] 'The Penthouse' Um Ki-joon's Good-looking Past Photos Make Fans Go, "Wow"

[SBS Star] 'The Penthouse' Um Ki-joon's Good-looking Past Photos Make Fans Go, "Wow"

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.25 17:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Penthouse Um Ki-joons Good-looking Past Photos Make Fans Go, "Wow"
Actor Um Ki-joon's handsome past photos are the talk of the town. 

As SBS' current drama 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' dominates the K-drama world, the main cast members in this drama have been gaining a lot of attention these days. 

Um Ki-joon is one of them; he plays the role of a successful businessman but almost psychopathic character 'Joo Dan-tae' in 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'. 

Not only is he popular for his incredible acting skills, but also for his great looks. 
Um Ki-joon Um Ki-joonUm Ki-joon has just turned 45 a few days ago, but this is very hard-to-believe, since he has such a youthful appearance. 

Recently, his fans discovered photos of Um Ki-joon from the time when he was actually young, and they became completely speechless. 

It was because Um Ki-joon had the appearance that reminded them of many K-pop stars who are leading the scene right now. 

In the photos, Um Ki-joon looked sharp yet cute, filled with charms. 
Um Ki-joon Um Ki-joon Um Ki-joonUpon seeing these photos, fans left comments such as, "Marry me, oppa!", "Unbelievable. I love you!", "Was there any time in your life when you weren't perfect?!" and so on. 

(Credit= Online Community, SBS The Penthouse 2: War in Life) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.