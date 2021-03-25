뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shares that JIMIN Was the Hardest-working Trainee Out of All
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shares that JIMIN Was the Hardest-working Trainee Out of All

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shares that JIMIN Was the Hardest-working Trainee Out of All

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.25 14:50 Updated 2021.03.25 14:59 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shares that JIMIN Was the Hardest-working Trainee Out of All
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS shared how hard he trained to enter the K-pop industry. 
 
On March 24 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', JIMIN reminisced the past when he was training to become a K-pop star. 
BTSWhile the members of BTS talked about their life as trainees, JIMIN revealed that he only spent about six months training before making debut. 

JIMIN said, "It's true that my training period was shorter than a lot of other K-pop stars. I struggled so much during those six months though. I wanted to survive in that world, but had no idea what to do and where to start." 

He continued, "When V or JUNGKOOK were getting their vocal lessons, I used to sit in the corner of their classes and take notes. I would go and practice based on those notes afterwards." 
BTSThen, JUNGKOOK said, "JIMIN is always very hard on himself. He worked the hardest out of all the trainees. He almost skipped sleeping. JIMIN woke up before anyone else and slept the latest."

When asked how much sleep he got during his trainee days, JIMIN answered, "I went to bed at like four in the morning and woke up at six thirty in the morning. I spent the rest of my time training."
BTSWith a surprised look on his face, Yu Jae Seok responded, "Wasn't that hard? Didn't you feel tired?" 

JIMIN answered, "Well, I was pretty fine with it at that time. I even thought I should sleep at the practice room, so I brought a mattress there and slept there time to time." 

Lastly, he added, "My fellow members helped me out a lot too. They told me, 'We are not perfect as well. Don't worry, we can get through this together.' Their words not only were comforting, but also were the energy that kept me going." 
BTSFollowing his 6-month training at Big Hit Entertainment, JIMIN kicked off his career in the K-pop industry as a member of BTS in June 2013. 

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.