[SBS Star] "We Wouldn't Have Done It Without Them" BTS Members Share What ARMY Mean to Them

The members of K-pop boy group BTS shared what their fans (ARMY) mean to them.On March 24 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', BTS made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Yu Jae Seok asked BTS members if they could define the meaning of ARMY.JIMIN said, "They're the people who we love. There is no other way to describe them. They helped us to feel different emotions."He continued, "Not only that, but they also helped us grow and improve. ARMY made us realize why people express their love to someone."Then, SUGA said, "We were actually able to make a start in the U.S. all thanks to ARMY. Being on radio plays a crucial part when it comes to entering the U.S. market, and ARMY did it for us."He resumed, "They continued to contact the hosts, recommended our songs, sent gifts to many radio stations and so on. That's how we got to the U.S. It wouldn't have been possible without ARMY."JUNGKOOK added, "Thanks to ARMY, we are here filming 'You Quiz on the Block' today as well."Right then, the production team told Yu Jae Seok and another host Cho Sae-ho that ARMY bought the whole commercial slot between 'You Quiz on the Block' for this particular BTS episode.Upon hearing this, BTS members gasped in surprise, and Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho jumped out of their seats and commented, "Thank you, ARMY."(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)