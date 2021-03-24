뉴스
[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik's Cute Words Towards Jung Yumi Melt Everyone's Heart
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.24 18:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shiks Cute Words Towards Jung Yumi Melt Everyones Heart
Actor Choi Woo Shik's cuteness is melting the hearts of many. 

On March 19 episode of tvN's television show 'Youn Stay', Choi Woo Shik and actress Jung Yumi were spotted exchanging a cute conversation. 

While preparing tteokguk (rice cake soup) for breakfast, Jung Yumi said, "Wow, tteokguk looks delicious!" 

Actor Lee Seo Jin reacted, "Didn't you have tteokguk yesterday?" 
Choi Woo Shik and Jung YumiJung Yumi laughed and said, "I really like tteokguk." 

When Choi Woo Shik heard this, he commented, "Tteokguk probably likes you too." 

Following the broadcast, a lot of people talked about this part of the episode as they found it so cute. 
Choi Woo Shik and Jung YumiThen, they happened to discover that Choi Woo Shik made a similar remark to Jung Yumi in the past. 

It was when Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yumi appeared on tvN's another television show 'Summer Holiday' last year. 

At that time, Jung Yumi said, "I really love kongnamul gukbap (bean sprout soup with rice).", while they were talking about their lunch menu. 

To this, Choi Woo Shik responded, "Kongnamul gukbap probably likes someone like you as well, noona." 
Choi Woo Shik and Jung YumiThis adorable way of Choi Woo Shik talking to Jung Yumi is currently the talk of the town. 

(Credit= tvN Youn Stay, Summer Holiday)

(SBS Star)   
