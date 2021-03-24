뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINHO Watches Park Joo-ho's Soccer Match with Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.24
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINHO Watches Park Joo-hos Soccer Match with Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo
MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee was seen watching a soccer match with professional soccer player Park Joo-ho's children―Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo. 

Recently, a video of MINHO with Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo at a football stadium was uploaded online. 

The video showed Jin-woo on MINHO's lap, and Na-eun and Geon-hoo were sitting next to him side by side. 
MINHOOn this day, they were watching Park Joo-ho's team Suwon FC playing against Seongnam FC. 

Park Joo-ho and MINHO are good friends, and MINHO has previously spent time with his children a few times. 

As they were already quite close, MINHO did not look awkward while taking care of Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo during the match. 
MINHOThe children seemed excited to see their father running in the field, and were spotted cheering for him. 

It seemed like they were there for shooting for 'The Return of Superman', as many cameras were around filming them. 

Under this video, fans left comments such as, "I can't get over how comfortable Jin-woo is with MINHO.", "Look at how well MINHO handles the children!", "Such a beautiful moment right there." and so on. 
 

(Credit= 'Mera' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
