[SBS Star] TWICE's Fan Builds & Names Multiplex Housings in the Name of the Members of TWICE
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.24 15:58
A huge fan of K-pop girl group TWICE built and named multiplex housings in the name of the members. 

Recently, it was revealed that one rich fan of TWICE has been building multiplex housings around Incheon Metropolitan City. 
TWICE fan's housingsThese multiplex housings were all built over several years, and it turned out this fan gave them special names. 

He/she named the multiplex housings in the name of TWICE members. 

They were named, 'Sana House', 'Momo House', 'Jihyo House', 'Nayeon House', 'Jeongyeon House', 'Mina House', 'Chaeyoung House' and 'Dahyun Ville'. 
TWICE fan's housingsUnfortunately, TZUYU-named multiplex housing is yet to be constructed. 

But the fact that this fan managed to build multiplex housings in the name of eight members was enough to impress many. 

Regarding this, fans shared comments such as, "Whoa! This is so awesome!", "That is totally ultimate fan goals.", "Oh, I want to live there!" and so on. 
TWICE fan's housingsDebuted under JYP Entertainment in October 2015, TWICE rapidly became one of the most popular K-pop girl groups. 

The group has a great number of hit songs, including 'Like OOH-AHH', 'CHEER UP', 'SIGNAL', 'YES or YES', 'FANCY YOU', 'Feel Special' and many more. 

(Credit= Online Community, JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
