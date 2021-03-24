뉴스
[SBS Star] BTOB Lee Minhyuk Talks About 'The Penthouse 2' Lee Minhyuk
Published 2021.03.24
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTOB Lee Minhyuk Talks About The Penthouse 2 Lee Minhyuk
Lee Minhyuk of K-pop boy group BTOB failed to hold back his anger towards 'The Penthouse 2' character Lee Minhyuk.

On March 20, BTOB's Lee Changsub, Seo Eunkwang, Peniel, and Lee Minhyuk took to the group's official V LIVE channel to celebrate BTOB's 9th debut anniversary through a live broadcast.
Lee MinhyukWhile enjoying food, the four members of BTOB actively interacted with their fans by answering questions they received from them.

During the live broadcast, Seo Eunkwang said, "Wow, more than 10 thousand Melodies (BTOB's official fandom) are watching us now. Do you know what time it is? It's actually the airing time of 'The Penthouse 2'."

Lee Minhyuk chimed in and said, "Ah, that bastard Lee Minhyuk! Seriously, that Lee Minhyuk in the drama," referring to the character 'Lee Minhyuk' played by actor Lee Taevin in SBS' mega-hit ongoing drama 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'.

Lee Minhyuk said that he really wants to pinch Lee Minhyuk's cheeks if he ever meets him in person.
Lee MinhyukFans who watched the live broadcast commented, "His reaction is so hilarious.", "I hate that Lee Minhyuk too!", "The only Minhyuk that I hate.", and more.

(Credit= 'BTOB' V LIVE, SBS The Penthouse 2: War in Life)

(SBS Star) 
