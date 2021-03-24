[SBS Star] T-ARA Members Share How They Found Ways to Date Guys Despite Strict Rules

The members of K-pop girl group T-ARA―Ji Yeon, Qri, Hyomin and Eun-jung were seen reminiscing the past together.On March 23 episode of tvN's television show 'On & Off', T-ARA had a pajama party at Ji Yeon's new home.While sitting down for a meal around a table, Ji Yeon, Qri, Hyomin and Eun-jung talked about the time when they lived in a dorm about 10 years ago.Hyomin said, "Do you remember this? We weren't allowed to use our phones, but we used to go and rent a phone after getting our phones taken away by the staff."Qri responded, "Ah yes, I got caught using a rented phone as the staff found it in my drawer."Ji Yeon laughed and said, "I used to hide it in my underwear, but I got caught doing that. It was really hard to keep a rented phone when we had female managers."She continued, "They used to check everywhere including my body to find it. They were so strict."Then, Eun-jung pulled out a memory of the times when they used to sneak out of their dorm to meet their boyfriends.She said, "We used to watch each other's backs, remember? When one had to sneak out, the rest lied to the staff, saying that member was really tired and she fell asleep."Ji Yeon commented, "We hid our wigs in our beds and pillows under the duvet to make it seem like we were tucked up asleep."Hyomin responded, "All of us found ways to go on dates despite those strict rules. We all actually dated quite a lot."To this, Ji Yeon added, "Yeah, but we usually had to date near our dorm so that we could quickly return to the dorm if there was any problem."T-ARA made debut in July 2009; the group's hit songs include 'Bo Peep Bo Peep' (2009), 'Why Do You Act like This' (2010), 'Roly Poly' (2011) and many more.(Credit= tvN On & Off, 'eunjung.hahm' Instagram)(SBS Star)