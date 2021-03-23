뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yu Jae Seok Shares that He Kept a Secret About BTS; JIN Says Otherwise
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yu Jae Seok Shares that He Kept a Secret About BTS; JIN Says Otherwise

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yu Jae Seok Shares that He Kept a Secret About BTS; JIN Says Otherwise

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.23 18:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yu Jae Seok Shares that He Kept a Secret About BTS; JIN Says Otherwise
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok was caught fabricating the truth to K-pop boy group BTS. 

On March 23, tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' shared a preview for their upcoming BTS episode. 

In this preview, Yu Jae Seok and comedian Cho Sae-ho were seen sitting down for a talk with the members of BTS. 
JINDuring the talk, Yu Jae Seok told BTS, "I've kept your appearance on this show a secret from everyone." 

When JIN heard this, he chuckled and commented, "Actually, about a week ago, Ji Suk-jin and I happened to have a conversation." 

He resumed, "At that time, he said to me, 'Jae Seok told me that you and the other BTS guys are appearing on 'You Quiz on the Block'." 
JINAs soon as Yu Jae Seok and the members of BTS heard this, they burst into laughter. 

Cho Se-ho got up in shock and prepared himself to start criticizing him as well. 

Upon seeing this preview, fans commented, "Jae Seok, you are so busted!", "Help, I can't stop laughing!", "Honestly can't wait to watch the whole episode!" and so on. 
 
(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block) 

(SBS Star)    
