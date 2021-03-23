[SBS Star] JIMIN Makes a Particular Awkward Pose & Smile in Front of People Who He Does Not Know Well?

Fans are finding K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN's awkward pose and smile so adorable.Recently, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) uploaded a post about JIMIN on a popular online community.This ARMY compiled photos of JIMIN when he was with people he did not know very well.Although JIMIN is an extroverted person in general, he is not the most extroverted person out there, like his fellow member J-HOPE for instance.Whenever he is in a place where he is with unfamiliar people, he tends to become very stiff and more polite.Many ARMY say there is a particular pose and smile that JIMIN make in these situations, and this was clearly seen in the compiled photos.In the photos, JIMIN was seen tightly putting his arms on the sides of his body and awkwardly smiling.JIMIN may have tried his best not to look awkward in those moments, but he could not fool ARMY.A lot of ARMY compared it to themselves on the first day at school/work.They are finding this awkward JIMIN exceptionally cute, and are still non-stop talking about it online.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)