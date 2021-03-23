[SBS Star] HAHA Shares that He Happened to Grow Apart with His Second Son & Feels Horrible About It

Singer HAHA shared how terrible he feels about not spending more time taking care of his second son.On March 22, HAHA updated his Instagram with a new post.The post included photos of HAHA hanging out with his two sons outside.In the caption, HAHA wrote, "Dear my second son Soul, happy birthday! When you were born, I was too busy that I didn't get to spend much time with you. I was also busy taking care of our first and last ones."He continued, "I tried to be a good father to you, but I think I failed; there is this weird awkwardness between us. It makes me upset to think that the picture of me in your head is someone so strict."HAHA went on to talk about what it is like when he is alone with Soul.HAHA said, "When there is just the two of us in the room, I know you pull playful faces and show me those bright smiles because you not only want my attention, but also feel awkward with me. I'm so sorry, Soul. I haven't been more loving to you."He resumed, "But please know that I wouldn't trade you for anything in this world. I love you so much. I promise you that I'll become a better father."Lastly, HAHA added, "You don't have to study well. The only important thing is for you is to grow up well. Do whatever you want with your life, okay? If possible, do music and become successful. That way, you'll be able to get your own back on me."HAHA married singer Byul in 2012, and they have three children―Dream, Soul and Song.(Credit= 'quanhaha79' Instagram)(SBS Star)