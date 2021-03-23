[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE Treats All Her Staff to Luxury Items

ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK gave luxury items to all her staff as a thank-you gift.On March 21, ROSÉ's staff took to their Instagram to show off the present they got from her.Along with photos, they shared their happiness and thanked ROSÉ for it.In their post, they wrote, "So beautiful inside and out. You are the best, ROSÉ. Thank you so much!"Their gift consisted of a flower, message, autographed album and item from a luxury brand that ROSÉ models for.Not only fans could not stop going "Awww" about ROSÉ's thoughtful move, but they were also very surprised about another thing.It turned out the staff members were given different gifts; ROSÉ chose the flowers and items for them according to the kind of style they liked.She also had written different messages for each of them.Through those messages, ROSÉ cutely expressed her deepest gratitude for their hard work.ROSÉ began her solo promotions with the title track 'On the Ground' on March 12.(Credit= 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)