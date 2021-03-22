뉴스
[SBS Star] KEY Speaks to Taeyeon About Publicly Mentioning How Much He Still Misses JONGHYUN
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.22
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] KEY Speaks to Taeyeon About Publicly Mentioning How Much He Still Misses JONGHYUN
K-pop boy group SHINee's member KEY talked about his fellow member JONGHYUN with girl group Girls' Generation's leader Taeyeon.

On March 19 episode of MBC's television show 'I Live Alone', Taeyeon was seen visiting KEY's new home. 
KEYWhile sitting down for a talk after dinner, KEY said to Taeyeon, "During the promotions for SHINee's latest album, we strongly felt the need for our main vocal." 

"It's definitely fun four of us promoting together, but it was more fun when there were five of us.", KEY indirectly mentioned JONGHYUN as he continued. 

He resumed talking about JONGHYUN, "Not too long ago, I mentioned his name when we won on a music show. It just came out of me without myself knowing it as well." 

To this, Taeyeon responded, "Yeah, I watched that. I thought you did the right thing. I was actually very glad that you brought him up on television again." 
KEYKEY commented, "It used to feel like I shouldn't mention him anywhere, and I didn't like that. I just wanted to be honest to everyone about my feeling. I wanted to let them know that we've become okay over time, but we still need and miss him."  

He went on, "I don't want to avoid talking about him anymore. I don't want anyone to look at me with pitiful eyes, because I'm no longer excessively sad about it. I want to be honest now. I miss him. I miss him dearly." 
KEYPreviously on December 18, 2017, JONGHYUN passed away in a hospital after attempting to take his own life.

(Credit= MBC I Live Alone, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
