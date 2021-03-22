뉴스
[SBS Star] "When Did They Grow This Much?!" The Song Triplets' Grow Unbelievably a Lot
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.22
Actor Song Il Kook gave an update to the public on his three sons―Daehan, Minguk and Manse's growth. 

On March 16, the Song triplets' fan club shared photos of Daehan, Minguk and Manse online. 
The Song Triplets The Song TripletsMarch 16 was Daehan, Minguk and Manse's 9th birthday. 

The fan club had treated the boys with some birthday gifts, and Song Il Kook had sent photos of the triplets with the gifts to the fan club to express gratitude. 
The Song Triplets The Song TripletsIn the photos, the triplets were posing with clothes, toys, cakes, fruits, watches and more. 

They looked happy in every photo, as if they were more than satisfied with the gifts. 
The Song Triplets The Song TripletsWhat surprised everyone the most in these photos was how much they had grown. 

They still had the same faces as the time when they were younger, but were considerably taller than the last time their photos were unveiled online. 

It seemed like they got the tall genes from Song Il Kook, who is as tall as 185cm (6ft). 
The Song Triplets The Song TripletsDaehan, Minguk, and Manse gained popularity when they featured in KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' from 2014 until 2016.

(Credit= 'The Return of Superman' DC Inside Gallery) 

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.