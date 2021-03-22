[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE's Sister Jung Jiwoo Signs Contract with CUBE Entertainment

Jung Jiwoo, the older sister of K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE, is reportedly signed to CUBE Entertainment.Recently, K-pop fans have found Jung Jiwoo on the 'Artists' tab of CUBE Entertainment's official website.Her profile informs that she is currently a fashion influencer/YouTuber and co-CEO of MEJIWOO and FUN THE MENTAL.CUBE Entertainment has yet to reveal more details about the exclusive contract, but reports say that Jung Jiwoo has been appointed as the fashion director of CUBE Entertainment artists.Following the reports, CUBE Entertainment stated, "It is true that we have signed an exclusive contract with Jung Jiwoo. Please look forward to her future endeavors with CUBE Entertainment."Previously, Jung Jiwoo was featured on an online variety show of CUBE Entertainment girl group (G)I-DLE, giving advices to the group's member YUQI on how to run an online fashion brand.(Credit= CUBE Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)