[SBS Star] Everyone Is Shocked After Discovering How Great-looking T-ARA Ji Yeon's Parents Were

Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA proved that she is just naturally beautiful with photos of her good-looking parents.On March 21, Ji Yeon updated her Instagram with some old photos of her parents.The photos were of Ji Yeon's parents when they were in their 20s/30s.Both her mother and father were surprisingly good-looking, tall, skinny and stylish.They almost looked as if they were fashion models from that time.Ji Yeon's features were found in the two; she looked more like her mother, but she definitely had received some looks from her father too.Ji Yeon is known to be one of the most gorgeous currently-active female K-pop stars.These photos made it clear that good genes were passed down to her, and she was born with the beauty.Upon seeing these photos, many were awestruck by them.They shared comments such as, "Wow, the whole family is amazingly good-looking!", "Whoa... This is crazy!", "Now I know how Ji Yeon is so pretty." and so on.(Credit= 'jiyeon2__' Instagram)(SBS Star)