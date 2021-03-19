[SBS Star] Park Eun-seok Sweetly Reacts to E Jiah Worrying About Her Weight Before He Picks Her Up

Actor Park Eun-seok responded to actress E Jiah in a sweet manner when she was worrying about her weight before he had to pick her up.On March 18, SBS' YouTube channel 'SBS Catch' shared a behind-the-scenes footage of the drama 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'.In one part of the footage, actor Um Ki-joon, Park Eun-seok and E Jiah were seen preparing for a scene at an indoor shooting place.There, Park Eun-seok had to pick E Jiah up, and E Jiah started to going on about how heavy she was.E Jiah asked Park Eun-seok with a worried look on her face, "Do you think you can do it? It's going to be really hard. I'm heavy."Park Eun-seok confidently commented, "Of course I can, noona."But as E Jiah continued to worry, Park Eun-seok playfully said, "I'll do some squats in the corner for a bit, okay?"Then, Park Eun-seok tried picking E Jiah up prior to their shooting, and it was successful.Park Eun-seok said, "Noona, you are not heavy at all. In fact, you are really light."E Jiah shyly laughed and responded, "Oh, really?"Currently, Park Eun Seok and E Jiah act in 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' as 'Logan Lee' and 'Na Ae-gyo'.(Credit= 'SBS Catch' YouTube)(SBS Star)