[SBS Star] Park Eun-seok Sweetly Reacts to E Jiah Worrying About Her Weight Before He Picks Her Up
뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Eun-seok Sweetly Reacts to E Jiah Worrying About Her Weight Before He Picks Her Up

[SBS Star] Park Eun-seok Sweetly Reacts to E Jiah Worrying About Her Weight Before He Picks Her Up

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.19 18:09
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Eun-seok Sweetly Reacts to E Jiah Worrying About Her Weight Before He Picks Her Up
Actor Park Eun-seok responded to actress E Jiah in a sweet manner when she was worrying about her weight before he had to pick her up. 

On March 18, SBS' YouTube channel 'SBS Catch' shared a behind-the-scenes footage of the drama 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'. 
E Jiah and Park Eun-seokIn one part of the footage, actor Um Ki-joon, Park Eun-seok and E Jiah were seen preparing for a scene at an indoor shooting place. 

There, Park Eun-seok had to pick E Jiah up, and E Jiah started to going on about how heavy she was. 

E Jiah asked Park Eun-seok with a worried look on her face, "Do you think you can do it? It's going to be really hard. I'm heavy." 
E Jiah and Park Eun-seokPark Eun-seok confidently commented, "Of course I can, noona." 

But as E Jiah continued to worry, Park Eun-seok playfully said, "I'll do some squats in the corner for a bit, okay?" 

Then, Park Eun-seok tried picking E Jiah up prior to their shooting, and it was successful. 

Park Eun-seok said, "Noona, you are not heavy at all. In fact, you are really light." 

E Jiah shyly laughed and responded, "Oh, really?" 
 

Currently, Park Eun Seok and E Jiah act in 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' as 'Logan Lee' and 'Na Ae-gyo'. 

(Credit= 'SBS Catch' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
