[SBS Star] What Eugene Said When She Heard Another Celebrity Making a Negative Comment About Her Looks

K-pop star turned actress Eugene's past response to a negative comment about her appearance is catching the eye of many.Recently, one interview of singer BADA and Eugene resurfaced online.It was an old interview when BADA and Eugene were very active as the members of girl group S.E.S.During the interview, BADA talked about Eugene's natural beauty.BADA said, "Eugene is so beautiful. She hasn't had any surgeries. She was just born with all this."She continued, "One day when we were walking in the hallway of a broadcast station, we noticed another K-pop girl group member scanning Eugene."She resumed, "Then she said, 'I'm sure I'll be prettier than Eugene if I get a nose job.' We could hear her from where we were."Then, BADA shared how Eugene responded to this comment.BADA said, "Eugene was like, 'Yeah, go and get all the surgeries you can get. You are still not going to be as pretty as me.' I totally agreed with her."After listening to the story, Eugene laughed out loud and said she did not recall saying that at all.(Credit= 'eugene810303' Instagram, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)