[SBS Star] Joo Won Confirms to Star in an Action-espionage Blockbuster Film as a Secret Agent

It has been announced that actor Joo Won will be leading an upcoming film 'Carter'.On March 19, Netflix shared that Joo Won has confirmed to join their original blockbuster film 'Carter' as the male lead.'Carter' is an action-espionage film that depicts a story of a secret agent named Carter (Joo Won).One day, he wakes up without any of his memories from the past, but finds out he is linked to this mysterious operation.In this film, Joo Won will be shooting lots of intense action scenes as a highly-skilled agent.Previously in many of his former projects, Joo Won took a role which involved a great number of action scenes.There was no single project where he failed to demonstrate his amazing action chops.Many fans are looking forward to seeing Joo Won's impressive action scenes again.'Carter' will be directed by director Jung Byung-gil, who made 'Confession of Murderer' (2012), 'The Villainess' (2017) and more.The production team of 'Carter' stated that they plan on beginning the production very soon.(Credit= 'zu.won_moon.jun.won' Instagram)(SBS Star)