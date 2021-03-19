[취재파일] 미 국무장관 인터뷰 전문…"한국과 쿼드 협력안 찾을 수 있어"

국문 번역본

영문본

토니 블링컨 미 국무장관이 어제(18일) 한국 방문 마지막 일정으로 SBS 양만희 논설위원과 인터뷰를 가졌습니다. 블링컨 장관은 어제 서울 중국 정동 주한미국대사관저에서 진행된 인터뷰에서 미국이 주도하는 중국 견제 협의체 '쿼드' (QUAD : 미국, 일본, 인도, 호주 4국 협의체)와 관련해 한국과도 "협력할 방법을 찾을 수 있을 것"이라고 말했습니다. 당장 한국이 쿼드에 참여하지 않는다 하더라도, 중국 견제를 위한 쿼드 협력 방안을 모색하겠다는 의지를 밝힌 것입니다.블링컨 장관은 또 북한·중국 인권 문제에 적극적이지 않은 한국 정부의 정책 기조 변화가 필요하다고 보느냐는 질문에는 "바이든 대통령이 인권과 민주주의가 미국 외교정책의 중심이 돼야하는 게 굉장히 중요하다고 생각하고 있으며, 우리는 바로 그렇게 하고 있다. 하지만 선별적으로 하는 것은 아니며, 어떤 나라건 간에 인권 유린 상황을 본다면 목소리를 낼 것이고 그렇게 하고 있다"고 답했습니다. 인권 문제가 외교정책의 중심이어야 하며 이는 선별적으로 이뤄질 수 있는 게 아니라는 미국의 입장을 재확인함으로써 한국 정부의 정책 기조 변화가 바뀌어야 하는 속내를 우회적으로 드러낸 것으로 보입니다. 블링컨 장관은 또 현재 공석인 미 국무부 대북정책특별대표는 수 주내에 볼 수 있을 것이라고 확인했습니다. 이하 블링컨 장관과 SBS 양만희 논설위원의 인터뷰 국문 번역본과 영문본입니다.Q. 이제 곧 미중 외교 회담 참석을 위해서 출국할 예정인데, 방한 마지막 일정으로 SBS와 인터뷰에 응해주셔서 감사합니다.A. 감사합니다. 함께 하게 돼서 기쁩니다.Q. 먼저 이번 방한 기간 한국 정부와 정책 협의 전반적으로 만족스러우신가요?A. 네 만족스러웠습니다. 회담이 매우 생산적이었습니다. 국무부 장관으로서 첫 해외 방문입니다. 오스틴 장관도 함께 여기 왔는데, 마찬가지로 첫 번째 해외순방입니다. 한국과 일본을 첫 방문지로 선택한 것은 우연이 아닙니다. 바이든 대통령이 미국이 한국과의 동맹관계를 중시한다는 사실을 보여주는 게 매우 중요했습니다. 한미 동맹은 오랫동안 굳건히 이어져 왔습니다. 역내 평화, 안보, 번영의 핵심 축에 대해 얘기를 나눴으며, 동맹관계를 재확인 했을 뿐만 아니라 진전시키기를 원합니다. 바로 지난 36시간 동안 이렇게 했다고 생각이 듭니다. 상대방과 매우 생산적으로 회담을 했으며, 또한 문재인 대통령을 만나뵙게 돼 영광이었습니다. 앞으로 다양한 사안, 한미간 양자현안, 지역 사안, 글로벌 문제에 대해 앞으로 함께 잘 해나갈 수 있을 것이라고 생각합니다. 이런 다양한 이슈를 다루고 있습니다.Q. 좀 전에 문재인 대통령을 만나고 왔는데, 한국 정부가 추진하고 있는 한반도 평화 프로세스 재개에 대해서 논의가 있었는지 궁금합니다. 다음달에 바이든 대통령이 일본 총리와 첫 대면 정상회담을 할 예정으로 알고 있는데, 문재인 대통령과의 정상 회담은 언제쯤으로 예상하십니까?A. 문재인 대통령을 만나 뵈어서 매우 영광이었고, 전날 장관회담에서 다뤘던 다양한 이슈에 대해 좋은 대화를 했습니다. 네, 맞습니다. 한반도 이슈에 대해서도 얘기했습니다. 바이든 대통령이 지시한 정책을 검토 중입니다. 이 검토 과정에서 한국과 일본, 여타 동맹국 및 우방국들과 밀접하게 협의를 한다는 점이 핵심입니다. 바로 지금 그렇게 하고 있고, 지난 24시간 동안 파트너들로부터 여러 이야기를 들은 게 우리에게 큰 도움이 되었습니다. 이들이 어떻게 바라보고 있는지 들었고, 우리의 검토 작업에 완전히 반영할 것입니다.Q. 블링컨 장관이 방한하니까 조용하던 북한에서 반응이 나오기 시작했습니다. 정의용 장관은 '한미 회담을 주시하는 북한 방식의 메시지다' 이렇게 해석을 했는데, 장관은 어떻게 해석하시는지요?A. 북한의 발언에 대해서는 인지하고 있습니다. 하지만 지금 가장 관심을 두고 있는 발언은 우리의 동맹과 파트너들로부터 나오는 발언입니다. 우리의 북한 정책을 검토할 때 이들의 견해와 관점을 모두 듣는 것, 여기에 바로 지금 초점을 맞추고 있습니다.Q. 장관은 중국과 북한 인권침해 문제와 관련해 강한 어조로 말씀했는데, 한국 정부는 북한과 중국 정부와의 관계 때문에 적극성을 보이지 않아왔습니다. 한국 정부의 정책 기조가 바뀌어야 한다고 생각하십니까?A. 바이든 대통령은 인권과 민주주의가 미국이 외교정책의 중심이 되어야 하는 게 굉장히 중요하다고 생각하며, 우리는 바로 그렇게 하고 있습니다. 하지만 선별적으로 하고 있는 건 아닙니다. 어떤 나라건 간에 인권을 유린하고 있는 상황을 본다면 목소리를 낼 것이고, 그렇게 하고 있습니다. 대통령이 우리의 외교정책에서 바로 이 부분에 초점을 두라고 했고, 거기에 맞춰 행동하고 있습니다.Q. 장관이 오바마 행정부 시절 국무부 부장관으로 일할 때 북핵 문제 해결을 위해 중국 같은 주변국을 통한 대북 제재 압박이 유효하다고 주창했습니다. 지금 시간이 꽤 지났고 오늘 최선희 부상이 새로운 변화를 받아들여야 한다고 주장하는 것처럼 북한은 핵무기 완성 평가를 받고 있습니다. 여전히 대북 제재와 압박이 유효한 수단이 된다고 보시는지요?A. 아직 검토 결과가 나오지 않은 상황에서 예단하고 싶지 않습니다. 지금 말씀드릴 수 있는 점은 우리가 열린 마음으로 검토하고 있다는 것입니다. 우리는 사안에 있어서 모든 상이한 측면, 특히 가장 가까운 파트너인 한국과 일본의 관점을 고려하고 있습니다. 하지만 결과가 나오기 전에 앞서나가고 싶지는 않습니다.Q. 한미일 삼각 협력이 인도 태평양 지역의 평화 안정을 위해서 대단히 중요하다고 말씀하셨는데요. 최근에는 쿼드 4개국 정상 회담도 있었습니다. 최근에 쿼드가 확장될 것이라는 보도가 잇따르고 있는데 한국이 여기에 어떻게 참여해야 된다고 보시는지요?A. 먼저 3자간 협력에 관해서 매우 생산적이었다고 생각합니다. 그리고 이것이 한미일의 공동 안보를 위해 북한 문제에 있어서 한국, 일본과 관여하는 게 매우 중요합니다. 제가 오바마 행정부 당시 국무부 부장관으로서 이 이슈를 다룰 때 3자협의에서 북한뿐 아니라 우리 세 나라가 공유하고 있고 함께 효율적으로 다뤄야 하는 이슈들도 함께 논의했는데 매우 생산적이었습니다. 그래서 이런 관점에서, 현재 진행중인 대북정책 검토도 우리측을 대표하는 성김 대사가 맡고 있는 3자대화를 이미 한 적이 있습니다. 그리고 앞으로 더 많은 협의가 있으리라고 기대합니다. 또한 쿼드와 한미일 3자협력과 같은 여러 비공식적인 세부지역 협의체에도 관여하고 있습니다. 한국과도 한국의 독자적 전략에 관해 긴밀히 협력하고 있고, 쿼드와 관련해서도 협력할 수 있는 방안을 찾을 수 있을 것이라고 생각합니다.Q. 장관은 미 국무부 부장관 시절에 한미일 차관 협의회를 만들어서 당시 쟁점이었던 위안부 문제 해결을 촉구했는데요. 그 때보다 한일관계는 대단히 심각해졌습니다. 이 문제 해결을 위해서 미 국무부가 관여한다면 어떤 방식이 가능한지 구상을 구체적으로 말씀해주십시오.A. 미국은 당연히 우리의 파트너 간에 매우 민감하고 어려운 역사 문제가 있다는 걸 알고 있습니다. 우리가 과거에 그랬듯이, 그 어려운 문제들을 화해의 정신으로 해결하도록 격려하겠다고 말하고자 합니다. 동시에 오늘날도 문제가 있고 미래에도 문제에 직면할 것이기 때문에 우리가 함께 협력해나가야 할 방안을 찾지 않으면 안 됩니다. 따라서 비록 한국과 일본이 역사 문제를 다루고 있지만, 오늘날의 문제를 처리할 방안을 찾고 있기를 희망합니다.Q. 지금 북핵 문제를 다루는 대북정책 특별 대표가 공석인데요. 언제쯤 임명하실지요?A. 이 행정부가 출범한지 이제 두 달정도 됐습니다. 우리는 특사직위와 대사직위 등을 포함한 고위직을 인선하고자 매우 열심히 노력중입니다. 따라서 제 생각에는 상대적으로 조만간에, 앞으로 몇 주간에, 몇 달 안에는 확실히 볼 수 있으리라고 생각합니다.Q. 감사합니다.A. 대단히 감사합니다. 다시 만나서 반가웠습니다.Q. I understand that you will soon leave the country to have a meeting with China, and I would like to thank you very much for selecting SBS for your last interview before leaving the country.A. Thank you. It's good to be with you.Q. So my first question will be whether you're overall satisfied with this various consultation that you had with the ROK Government during your visit this time.A. The short answer is yes, we had very productive meetings. And this is my first overseas trip as Secretary of State. I was joined here by our Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, also his first overseas trip. And it's no accident that we made that first trip here to Korea as well as to Japan. It was very important to President Biden to demonstrate the value that we place upon the alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, an alliance that has stood us in such good stead over many, many years.We talk about the linchpin of peace, security and prosperity in the region, and we wanted to reaffirm that alliance, but not just reaffirm it – build on it. And I think over the last 36 hours or so, that's exactly what we've done. We've had very productive meetings with our counterparts. We were honored to be received by President Moon. And I think we have a very good work program going forward on so many different issues, issues – bilateral issues between the United States and Korea, regional issues, and global issues. We're working on all of those different fronts.Q. So I understand that you just came out of a meeting with President Moon, and I was wondering whether you talked about resuming this Korean Peninsula peace process, whether it was brought up during your meeting with President Moon. And also, I understand that next month, President Biden will have a face-to-face meeting for the first time in a long while with the prime minister of Japan. I was wondering whether you have a similar plan with President Moon.A. It was an honor to be received by President Moon. We had a very good conversation about the many issues that we discussed in our ministerial meetings over the last day. And yes, we certainly discussed the Korean Peninsula issues, the DPRK. And we're in the midst of a review of our policy that President Biden instructed us to conduct. And a critical part of that review is to consult very closely with Korea as well as with Japan and other allies and partners. We're in the midst of doing that, and the last 24 hours were incredibly helpful to us in hearing from our partners here their perspectives, their views, which will be fully integrated into the work that we're doing.Q. So maybe because you visited South Korea, North Korea started reacting to it and came out with some statements. And Foreign Minister Chung said that's North Korea's own way of expressing that it's interested in this. So what do you think of that comment by North Korea?A. Well, I'm aware of the statements made by North Korea, but the statements I'm most interested in right now are the ones coming from our allies and partners to make sure that we have all of their views and perspectives as we undertake this review of our North Korea policy. So that's what I'm focused on right now.Q. I understand that you have strongly criticized human rights abuse in China and North Korea, but due to Korea's complex relationship with China and North Korea, Korea hasn't really fully come out strongly condemning such situation in North Korea. Do you think Korea should change its policy direction in terms of human rights issues?A. President Biden feels very strongly that for the United States, we need to put human rights and democracy back at the heart of our foreign policy, and that's exactly what we're doing. But we're not doing it on a selective basis. When we see countries abusing in egregious ways human rights, we will speak up and speak out, and so that's what we're doing. But that's the focus that the President has asked us to bring to our foreign policy, and we're acting on that.Q. During Obama administration, you were working as a deputy secretary, and during those time, you were involved in addressing North Korean nuclear issue. And back then, you were saying the pressure campaign against North Korea through China and other countries are effective way to deal with North Korea. But that has – that's been a long time ever since you did that, and then North Korea came out with the statement that we need new change and direction of dealing with all this. And then some people are saying North Korea has almost completed its nuclear arsenal.So do you still believe that sanctions and pressure campaign is still effective measure to deal with North Korea?A. Well, I don't want to get ahead of our review or the results of our review, but what I can tell you is we have a very open mind as we're conducting the review. We're considering all different perspectives on the issue, especially the perspectives of our closest partners here in South Korea and Japan, but I don't want to get ahead of the results.Q. You emphasized the trilateral coordination between Korea, Japan, and the United States as very important for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific area, and now we're – already had a Quad meeting happen and there – some people are discussing or – discussing or thinking of a possibility of extending the Quad group. So what do you think Korea's role in participating in any way in the Quad?A. Well, first, on the trilateral cooperation, I found that to be extremely productive, and I think it is vital to our common security that we engage together on the issue of North Korea with South Korea, with Japan. And when I was working on these issues before as deputy secretary of state during the Obama administration, the trilateral cooperation was extremely productive not just on – in terms of North Korea, but on many, many issues that our three countries have in common and have to deal with together to deal with them effectively. So we've already, in the context of the review that we're undertaking, had trilateral conversations led on our side by the former ambassador here, Sung Kim, and I look forward to doing more on that.We're also involved in a number of informal sub-regional gatherings like the Quad, like the trilateral cooperation with Japan and Korea. We're working closely with Korea on its own strategy for the South. And I'm sure we'll find ways to cooperate and do things with the Quad as well.Q. When you were deputy secretary before, you created this consultative body between the U.S. and Korea and Japan to handle this comfort women issue, but compared to that, current state of Korea and Japan relationship is very, very worse compared to that. So what do you think the State Department can do to take part in this issue, and if you have any initiative or ideas or concept to how you'd like – involved in this? Do you – can you share that with us?A. Well, we know, of course, that there are very sensitive and difficult issues of history between our partners. And what I would say is that we would, as we have in the past, encourage them to try to work through them in a spirit of reconciliation. At the same time, we have challenges today, challenges we'll face tomorrow, that I think make it imperative that we find ways to work together. And so I hope that even as Korea and Japan are addressing these issues of history, we're also finding ways to work together to deal with the issues of today.Q. My last question would be: Currently, the special ambassador or envoy to handle the North Korea nuclear issue is still empty. When do we know who is going to be in that position?A. Well, we're, of course, just, what, about two months into the administration. We're working very, very hard to fill the most senior positions, including envoys and ambassadors. And so I think you'll see that in relatively short order in the weeks or certainly the months ahead.Q. Thank you. Thank you.A. Thank you. Thanks very much. Nice to see you again.