뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Shows His Sweet Side to a Female Staff During the Shooting of His Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Shows His Sweet Side to a Female Staff During the Shooting of His Drama

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Shows His Sweet Side to a Female Staff During the Shooting of His Drama

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.19 13:54 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Shows His Sweet Side to a Female Staff During the Shooting of His Drama
Actor Song Joong Ki showed that he is a true gentleman. 

Recently, the production team of tvN's current drama 'Vincenzo' shared a behind-the-scenes footage online. 

In this footage, Song Joong Ki was seen filming a scene where he had to light a lighter in the passenger seat of a mini truck. 
Song Joong KiAs he could not light a lighter at one go, he sighed in disappointment and said, "Can I try it one more time?" 

A staff member jokingly commented, "Oh look, Song Joong Ki's angry right now." 

Song Joong Ki responded, "It's not like that. It's just too cold, that's why." 
Song Joong KiThen, one female staff went towards him and gave him her hand warmer. 

Song Joong Ki laughed and said, "No, I'm not stealing yours." 

While saying this, he returned the hand warmer to her. 
Song Joong KiUpon checking this footage out, fans shared comments such as, "But you've stolen my heart, oppa!", "I'm suing you for stealing my heart.", "How sweet of him!" and more. 

(Credit= tvN Vincenzo) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.