[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Shows His Sweet Side to a Female Staff During the Shooting of His Drama

Actor Song Joong Ki showed that he is a true gentleman.Recently, the production team of tvN's current drama 'Vincenzo' shared a behind-the-scenes footage online.In this footage, Song Joong Ki was seen filming a scene where he had to light a lighter in the passenger seat of a mini truck.As he could not light a lighter at one go, he sighed in disappointment and said, "Can I try it one more time?"A staff member jokingly commented, "Oh look, Song Joong Ki's angry right now."Song Joong Ki responded, "It's not like that. It's just too cold, that's why."Then, one female staff went towards him and gave him her hand warmer.Song Joong Ki laughed and said, "No, I'm not stealing yours."While saying this, he returned the hand warmer to her.Upon checking this footage out, fans shared comments such as, "But you've stolen my heart, oppa!", "I'm suing you for stealing my heart.", "How sweet of him!" and more.(Credit= tvN Vincenzo)(SBS Star)