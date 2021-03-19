[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Bleaches His Hair for the First Time Since Debut in 2016

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo's hair turned light-colored for the first time in five years.Not so long ago, SBS' television show 'Master in the House' shared a preview of the show for the upcoming week.In the preview, Cha Eun-woo had bleached hair, which surprised and excited lots of fans.Soon after that, a photo of Cha Eun-woo walking alongside his staff was uploaded online.The photo showed Cha Eun-woo with his hair bleached to ash gray.Generally, K-pop stars often change their hair colors; they bleach their hair frequently too.It is not unusual for K-pop stars to change the color of their hair to a completely different color every half a year or so.Even though it has been five years since Cha Eun-woo made debut, he has only had brown hair colors so far.That was why so many fans could not stop talking about Cha Eun-woo's change in his hair color since last week.Then on March 18, Cha Eun-woo updated his Instagram with some new selfies.In these photos, Cha Eun-woo's bleached hair was shown very well.It seemed like Cha Eun-woo also recently added a little bit of blue to his hair.Upon seeing such change in Cha Eun-woo, fans became more excited than ever about ASTRO's return with a new album that is to take place on April 5.(Credit= Online Community, SBS Master in the House, 'eunwo.o_c' Instagram)(SBS Star)