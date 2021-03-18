뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DARA Pulls Off a School Uniform like She Is Still a Teenager
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] DARA Pulls Off a School Uniform like She Is Still a Teenager

[SBS Star] DARA Pulls Off a School Uniform like She Is Still a Teenager

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.18 18:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] DARA Pulls Off a School Uniform like She Is Still a Teenager
The 36-year-old K-pop artist DARA wore a school uniform, and it did not look odd at all. 

On March 18, DARA updated her Instagram with three new photos. 

In the photos, DARA was wearing a brown school uniform and red tie. 

She matched the uniform with a pair of '3-striped slippers' which are a must-have popular school item in Korea. 

DARA made some poses in the corner of a hallway as if she took the photos during a break between lessons in her school building. 
DARAEven though DARA is 36 years old, she looked so natural in it. 

It almost seemed like she could pass for a high school student if she did not say how old she really is. 

It turned out DARA put a school uniform on for her role in her musical 'ON AIR'. 
DARADARA wrote, "Spoiler alert! There is a long scene where my character in 'ON AIR' gets lost in memories of the time when she was in high school. That's why I'm wearing this." 

She continued, "You guys remember me wearing a school uniform for 'Another Miss Oh'? This one is quite different to that, isn't it? Look at my '3-striped slippers'!" 
DARAMeanwhile, 'ON AIR' is scheduled to go on from March 20 until April 18. 

(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.