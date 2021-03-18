뉴스
[SBS Star] MONSTA X SHOWNU Designs Bags that Totally Represent Him
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.18
K-pop boy group MONSTA X's leader SHOWNU turned into a fans-approved bag designer.

Recently, SHOWNU's management agency STARSHIP Entertainment announced to launch special bags online. 

The agency shared that the bags were designed by SHOWNU, and have been listed as part of MONSTA X's official merchandise. 
SHOWNUThe bags were in shapes of two cute furry bears colored dark brown and light brown. 

As photos of these bags were revealed, fans screamed at the top of their lungs in excitement. 

It was because ever since SHOWNU made debut in 2015, fans called him a bear. 
SHOWNUThe reason why he ended up as a bear was mainly due to his personality. 

Unlike his charismatic self on stage, SHOWNU is a real softie when he is offstage. 

He is slow, and has a very laid-back personality that reminded fans of a bear. 

When fans saw SHOWNU alongside these bear bags in the photos, they kept repeating, "Those are just so SHOWNU. He designed them so well!"
SHOWNU(Credit= STARSHIP Entertainment, Online Community, 'MONSTA X' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)     
