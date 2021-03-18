[SBS Star] SOYOU Shares Why Lee Hyo-ri's Text Message Made Her Heart Beat So Fast

K-pop artist SOYOU shared how thrilled she felt when Lee Hyo-ri of K-pop girl group Fin.K.L said she wanted to give her a song.On March 17 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', SOYOU made a guest appearance.During the talk, SOYOU talked about her latest single 'Good Night MY LOVE'.SOYOU said, "Lee Hyo-ri wrote lyrics for 'Good Night MY LOVE'. She's so amazing. I was so stunned when she contacted me first. My heart beat super fast."The K-pop star continued, "Lee Hyo-ri and I didn't know each other's number. She found out what my number was by asking multiple people, then sent me the lyrics."She resumed, "She was like, 'What do you think of it? I feel like it would be a good song to listen to after a long and tough day. Could you sing the song? It's okay to say no. Don't be shy about it.'"Then, SOYOU laughed and stated that she said yes to Lee Hyo-ri right away.SOYOU said, "I had to say yes. I loved it. After we decided to work together, singer-songwriter Babylon joined us to make a melody for the song."She laughingly continued, "I put in a lot of effort into this song. The song could sound erotic depending on how I breathe in and out, so I tried my best not to sound like that."SOYOU, Lee Hyo-ri and Babylon's 'Good Night MY LOVE' was released on March 11(Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)