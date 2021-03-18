[SBS Star] SOYOU Shares Why Lee Hyo-ri's Text Message Made Her Heart Beat So Fast

K-pop artist SOYOU shared how thrilled she felt when Lee Hyo-ri of K-pop girl group Fin.K.L said she wanted to give her a song.
On March 17 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', SOYOU made a guest appearance.
During the talk, SOYOU talked about her latest single 'Good Night MY LOVE'.
SOYOU said, "Lee Hyo-ri wrote lyrics for 'Good Night MY LOVE'. She's so amazing. I was so stunned when she contacted me first. My heart beat super fast."
The K-pop star continued, "Lee Hyo-ri and I didn't know each other's number. She found out what my number was by asking multiple people, then sent me the lyrics."
She resumed, "She was like, 'What do you think of it? I feel like it would be a good song to listen to after a long and tough day. Could you sing the song? It's okay to say no. Don't be shy about it.'"
Then, SOYOU laughed and stated that she said yes to Lee Hyo-ri right away.
SOYOU said, "I had to say yes. I loved it. After we decided to work together, singer-songwriter Babylon joined us to make a melody for the song."
She laughingly continued, "I put in a lot of effort into this song. The song could sound erotic depending on how I breathe in and out, so I tried my best not to sound like that."
SOYOU, Lee Hyo-ri and Babylon's 'Good Night MY LOVE' was released on March 11
(Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, SBS Entertainment News)
