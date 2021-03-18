[SBS Star] Everyone Is Wishing They Had a Friend like Song Joong Ki After Seeing His College Photos

Actor Song Joong Ki's photos back in his university days are the talk of the town.Recently, Song Joong Ki's past photos resurfaced in light of the soaring popularity of his current drama 'Vincenzo'.The photos were of Song Joong Ki from the time when he was in university.Particularly, they were taken on his freshman orientation trip.There were group photos of Song Joong Ki with other freshmen, having done different activities together.Song Joong Ki was also seen drinking and hanging out with them in their accommodation.By the looks of Song Joong Ki's face, it seemed almost too obvious to say that he had much fun on this trip.Song Joong Ki went to Sungkyunkwan University―one of the top universities in Korea, where he majored in Business Administration.Not only was Song Joong Ki smart back in the day, but the photos showed that he was also a good-looking, active and social person, who everyone wanted to be friends with.Upon seeing the photos, fans left comments such as, "Oh man, I wish I had a friend like Song Joong Ki in college as well!", "Why didn't you attend my university, oppa?! lol", "Seriously, I'm so jealous of every single person in these photos!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)