뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "He's Become So Manly" Jessi Shyly Says She Is Into JUNGKOOK These Days
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "He's Become So Manly" Jessi Shyly Says She Is Into JUNGKOOK These Days

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "He's Become So Manly" Jessi Shyly Says She Is Into JUNGKOOK These Days

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.18 11:22 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Hes Become So Manly" Jessi Shyly Says She Is Into JUNGKOOK These Days
Hip-hop artist Jessi shared that she is into JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS these days.

On March 17, a new video of Jessi's online show 'Showterview' was uploaded on YouTube. 
JessiDuring the talk, announcer Jo Jeong-sik asked Jessi if actor Ha Jeong-woo was still her type out of all male celebrities. 

Jessi answered, "I've talked about Ha Jeong-woo too many times. I'm going to say another celebrity's name from now on." 

She continued, "Nowadays, I kept thinking how cool this guy is. He's a member of BTS." 

Not even a second later, Jo Jeong-sik responded, "Is it JUNGKOOK?" 

Jessi's eyes widened in surprise, and she said, "How did you know? Maybe I shouldn't talk about it, because his fans might not like it." 
JessiWith a shy smile, Jessi resumed, "But honestly, JUNGKOOK has become so manly. I'm not sure if he's my type, however, he's definitely got manlier recently." 

She went on, "I filmed a commercial with him before. At that time, he was a baby. So, I just thought him as a cute hoobae." 

She added, "Now though, he's a man. He has a face of a man, you know. He's really attractive." 

Then, Jessi blushed and shyly commented, "Oh, I don't want to talk about him anymore." 
 

(Credit= 'Mobidic' YouTube, SK Telecom Blog) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.