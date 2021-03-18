[SBS Star] VIDEO: "He's Become So Manly" Jessi Shyly Says She Is Into JUNGKOOK These Days

Hip-hop artist Jessi shared that she is into JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS these days.On March 17, a new video of Jessi's online show 'Showterview' was uploaded on YouTube.During the talk, announcer Jo Jeong-sik asked Jessi if actor Ha Jeong-woo was still her type out of all male celebrities.Jessi answered, "I've talked about Ha Jeong-woo too many times. I'm going to say another celebrity's name from now on."She continued, "Nowadays, I kept thinking how cool this guy is. He's a member of BTS."Not even a second later, Jo Jeong-sik responded, "Is it JUNGKOOK?"Jessi's eyes widened in surprise, and she said, "How did you know? Maybe I shouldn't talk about it, because his fans might not like it."With a shy smile, Jessi resumed, "But honestly, JUNGKOOK has become so manly. I'm not sure if he's my type, however, he's definitely got manlier recently."She went on, "I filmed a commercial with him before. At that time, he was a baby. So, I just thought him as a cute hoobae."She added, "Now though, he's a man. He has a face of a man, you know. He's really attractive."Then, Jessi blushed and shyly commented, "Oh, I don't want to talk about him anymore."(Credit= 'Mobidic' YouTube, SK Telecom Blog)(SBS Star)