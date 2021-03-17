[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae Becomes a Model for the Republic of Korea Army

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae became a model for the Republic of Korea Army (the ROK Army).On March 17, the ROK Army's recruitment poster was unveiled.On one side of the poster, it said in a large font, "A confident choice for myself".Next to these words, there was a photo of Yook Sungjae raising his hand in salute in his military uniform.The poster is to encourage men to join the military as active-duty soldiers, and let them know how to apply for it.According to the ROK Army, this particular poster is currently being distributed to different national institutions all around Korea.It was recently revealed that Yook Sungjae applied to be a model for the ROK Army.It seemed like his application was successful, and he managed to achieve what he wanted.Previously in May 2020, Yook Sungjae began his military service to serve his mandatory duty as a male citizen of the Republic of Korea.He is expected to be discharged from the military on November 14, 2021.(Credit= Online Community, The Republic of Korea Army, 'yook_can_do_it' Instagram)(SBS Star)