뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN Asks V If There Is Anything Stuck in His Teeth; V Checks It with Love
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN Asks V If There Is Anything Stuck in His Teeth; V Checks It with Love

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN Asks V If There Is Anything Stuck in His Teeth; V Checks It with Love

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.17 17:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN Asks V If There Is Anything Stuck in His Teeth; V Checks It with Love
K-pop boy group BTS' member V was seen checking his fellow member JIN's teeth for him with affection.

On March 16, a new episode of BTS' show 'Run BTS! 2021' was unveiled online. 

In this episode, the members of BTS sat down and solved various questions about them. 
BTSDuring the break from the quiz, they ate some snacks together. 

Then when they got back to their seat to resume filming, JIN looked a little distracted. 

Soon later, he turned to V, who was sitting next to him, and quietly asked him whether there was anything stuck between his teeth. 
BTSWhile doing so, JIN made sure no cameras could film him by covering the front of his mouth with his hand. 

V looked at JIN's teeth and told him there was something there. 

JIN quickly took it out using his tongue, and he asked V if it was gone. 

V went close to JIN, taking a careful look, and said, "No, there is nothing in your teeth now." 
 

The way V checked JIN's teeth seemed nearly impossible without love. 

It almost looked as if V had turned into JIN's loving father right at that moment. 

Fans' hearts melted upon seeing V and JIN's adorable and family-like friendship.  

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, 'BTS_twt' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.