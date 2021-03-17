[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN Asks V If There Is Anything Stuck in His Teeth; V Checks It with Love

K-pop boy group BTS' member V was seen checking his fellow member JIN's teeth for him with affection.On March 16, a new episode of BTS' show 'Run BTS! 2021' was unveiled online.In this episode, the members of BTS sat down and solved various questions about them.During the break from the quiz, they ate some snacks together.Then when they got back to their seat to resume filming, JIN looked a little distracted.Soon later, he turned to V, who was sitting next to him, and quietly asked him whether there was anything stuck between his teeth.While doing so, JIN made sure no cameras could film him by covering the front of his mouth with his hand.V looked at JIN's teeth and told him there was something there.JIN quickly took it out using his tongue, and he asked V if it was gone.V went close to JIN, taking a careful look, and said, "No, there is nothing in your teeth now."The way V checked JIN's teeth seemed nearly impossible without love.It almost looked as if V had turned into JIN's loving father right at that moment.Fans' hearts melted upon seeing V and JIN's adorable and family-like friendship.(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)