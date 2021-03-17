뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK ROSE Surprises Everyone with How Muscular Her Arms Are
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK ROSE Surprises Everyone with How Muscular Her Arms Are

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK ROSE Surprises Everyone with How Muscular Her Arms Are

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.17 16:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK ROSE Surprises Everyone with How Muscular Her Arms Are
Everybody is surprised to discover ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's arms are much more muscular than they had thought. 

On March 14, ROSÉ performed a comeback special stage on SBS' music show. 
ROSEDuring her title track 'On the Ground' performance, ROSÉ showed off her amazing singing and dancing skills. 

What also caught the eye of viewers was the muscles on ROSÉ's arms. 

As her arms are so thin, it did not look like she would have much muscles at all. 

But it turned out she actually had a lot of muscles on her arms. 
ROSEIt was evident as ROSÉ was wearing a sleeveless dress and there were many dance moves where she spread her arms sideways. 

When she did, the inner muscles on her arms were emphasized. 

After finding out about this, fans left comments such as, "Whoa! I had no idea ROSÉ had that much muscles!", "This shows how much she spends time working out as well as dancing.", "Look at those muscles. She's so awesome!" and so on. 
 

Back on March 12, ROSE made her solo debut with a single 'R'. 

(Credit= '스브스 케이팝 / SBS K-POP' YouTube, 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.