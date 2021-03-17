[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK ROSE Surprises Everyone with How Muscular Her Arms Are

Everybody is surprised to discover ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's arms are much more muscular than they had thought.On March 14, ROSÉ performed a comeback special stage on SBS' music show.During her title track 'On the Ground' performance, ROSÉ showed off her amazing singing and dancing skills.What also caught the eye of viewers was the muscles on ROSÉ's arms.As her arms are so thin, it did not look like she would have much muscles at all.But it turned out she actually had a lot of muscles on her arms.It was evident as ROSÉ was wearing a sleeveless dress and there were many dance moves where she spread her arms sideways.When she did, the inner muscles on her arms were emphasized.After finding out about this, fans left comments such as, "Whoa! I had no idea ROSÉ had that much muscles!", "This shows how much she spends time working out as well as dancing.", "Look at those muscles. She's so awesome!" and so on.Back on March 12, ROSE made her solo debut with a single 'R'.(Credit= '스브스 케이팝 / SBS K-POP' YouTube, 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram)(SBS Star)