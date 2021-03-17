[SBS Star] Park Myung-soo Says He Regrets Rejecting BTS When Asked for a Photo Together 7 Years Ago

Entertainer Park Myung-soo shared that he bitterly regrets turning the members of K-pop boy group BTS down when they asked for a photo together seven years ago.On March 16 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show', Park Myung-soo reminisced the time when he met BTS in the group's early debut days.During the show, Park Myung-soo mentioned BTS music, "I love all songs by BTS. They are all so great. But I love 'Dynamite' the most."He continued, "I still can't get over how well-made 'Dynamite' is, you know. BTS sang this song really well too. That's why the Billboard recognizes BTS now."Then, Park Myung-soo said he remembers when he met BTS for the first time.Park Myung-soo said, "About seven years ago, I happened to bump into a 7-member boy group in a restroom."He resumed, "They said hi to me with a loud introduction of themselves, 'We are BTS!'. After that, they asked if they could take a photo with me."He went on, "I was like, 'What? Hey, just go away!' I looked and sounded a bit annoyed as well. Until this day, I regret what I did at that time."When BTS made debut in 2013, many considered the group was just another K-pop boy group from a tiny management agency.At the moment though, BTS is one of the hottest groups not only in Korea, but also in many nations around the world.(Credit= 'dj_gpark' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)