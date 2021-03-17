뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Myung-soo Says He Regrets Rejecting BTS When Asked for a Photo Together 7 Years Ago
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.17 13:51
Entertainer Park Myung-soo shared that he bitterly regrets turning the members of K-pop boy group BTS down when they asked for a photo together seven years ago. 

On March 16 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show', Park Myung-soo reminisced the time when he met BTS in the group's early debut days. 
Park Myung-sooDuring the show, Park Myung-soo mentioned BTS music, "I love all songs by BTS. They are all so great. But I love 'Dynamite' the most." 

He continued, "I still can't get over how well-made 'Dynamite' is, you know. BTS sang this song really well too. That's why the Billboard recognizes BTS now."
Park Myung-sooThen, Park Myung-soo said he remembers when he met BTS for the first time. 

Park Myung-soo said, "About seven years ago, I happened to bump into a 7-member boy group in a restroom." 

He resumed, "They said hi to me with a loud introduction of themselves, 'We are BTS!'. After that, they asked if they could take a photo with me." 

He went on, "I was like, 'What? Hey, just go away!' I looked and sounded a bit annoyed as well. Until this day, I regret what I did at that time." 
Park Myung-sooWhen BTS made debut in 2013, many considered the group was just another K-pop boy group from a tiny management agency. 

At the moment though, BTS is one of the hottest groups not only in Korea, but also in many nations around the world. 

(Credit= 'dj_gpark' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.