[SBS Star] iKON B.I to Drop New Music Soon; Plans to Donate All Profit
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.17 10:55 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] iKON B.I to Drop New Music Soon; Plans to Donate All Profit
K-pop boy group iKON's former leader B.I announced his return to the music industry. 

On March 17, B.I's management agency 131 LABEL shared that B.I will be dropping 'Midnight Blue' on March 19. 

'Midnight Blue' is part of a project 'LOVE STREAMING' that began to spread warmth across the globe with music. 
B.IIn the album, there will be songs that B.I uploaded online in the past which have recently been remastered. 

The agency explained that B.I expressed his wish to play a good role in this world while reflecting on his past wrongdoings with the release of this album. 

They also added that all profit made from 'Midnight Blue' will be donated to World Vision―an Evangelical Christian humanitarian aid, development and advocacy organization. 
B.IIt is said the title track 'Midnight Blue' has a calm piano melody and vocal tone that give off warm vibes. 

The lyrics go, "I will cover your heart with a blanket in the dark midnight.", intending to comfort those who are enduring pain by themselves. 
B.IB.I left iKON and YG Entertainment in June 2019 after he was accused of purchasing and using illicit drugs back in 2016.

(Credit= 'kbsgayo' 'shxxbi131' Instagram, 'shxx131bi131' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)   
