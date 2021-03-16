뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Gives Honest Feedback & Advice to a Hoobae Group

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.16 16:59 Updated 2021.03.16 17:13 View Count
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO showed a caring side of himself on 'Master in the House'.  

On March 14 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', RAIN made a guest appearance. 

In this episode, RAIN asked Cha Eun-woo and other members of 'Master in the House' if they could evaluate Ciipher's performance. 

Ciipher is a 7-member K-pop rookie boy group that RAIN produced. 
Master in the HouseDuring the performance, one of the Ciipher members TAN kept making a mistake. 

As it continued, RAIN got angry and shouted at TAN, making the room go completely silent. 

But Cha Eun-woo surprisingly only looked at his phone when this was happening. 

Thankfully, this all turned out to be RAIN and TAN's idea to prank everyone. 
Master in the HouseWhen their prank ended, it was discovered that Cha Eun-woo had been more serious than anyone else while watching Ciipher's performance. 

He had written his feedback and advice down on his phone; that was the reason why he could not stop looking at his phone when RAIN was talking to Ciipher. 
Master in the HouseIn the note that Cha Eun-woo wrote, it said, "Make sure to think about the lyrics when practicing making different facial expressions, try to stay the same with your facial expression even if you make a mistake, select one particular person when performing and look at him/her during your performance." 

It also said, "You might feel scared to get told off, but try not to think about that too much. Just know that this is an amazing opportunity for you. Being on music shows is certainly important, but bear in mind how great this chance is, and how you should be thankful for it." 
Master in the HouseLater, Cha Eun-woo told RAIN how he felt about the prank, "Before Ciipher performed, I thought to myself, 'They are so lucky to have RAIN as their producer.'" 

He laughingly continued, "But you were so harsh and strict to them the whole time that I felt so bad for them. I'm glad that this wasn't real." 
Master in the House(Credit= SBS Master in the House) 

(SBS Star)     
