[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop & Cho Bo Ah Are Leading a Romantic Comedy Drama Together?

Actor Ahn Hyo Seop and actress Cho Bo Ah may work together in a romantic comedy drama.On March 16, it was reported that Ahn Hyo Seop and Cho Bo Ah are in talks to star in an upcoming romantic comedy drama.The romantic comedy drama was released as a web-novel titled 'Company Blind Date' in 2017.As it gained so much popularity, it was made into a webtoon in 2018.The story of 'Company Blind Date' begins with a female character 'Shin Ha-ri' going on a blind date instead of her rich friend.As she initially did not want the blind date to work out, she puts on horrible clothes and make-up on.Once she got to the meeting place though, she is surprised to see her company CEO 'Kang Tae-moo' in the seat for her date.He unexpectedly asks her to marry him soon after they meet up.It is said that Ahn Hyo Seop was offered to play 'Kang Tae-moo' while Cho Bo Ah was suggested to act 'Shin Ha-ri'.'Company Blind Date' is to be produced by producer Park Seon-ho who previously made 'Suspicious Partner' (2017), 'Wok of Love' (2018) and more.The airing broadcast station as well as broadcasting date for the drama are still being discussed at the moment.(Credit= 'imhyoseop' 'xxadoraa' Instagram)(SBS Star)