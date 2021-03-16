뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Describes Her True Personality
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Describes Her True Personality

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Describes Her True Personality

SBS 뉴스

Published 2021.03.16 14:57 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Describes Her True Personality
LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shared more about herself to her fans through her recent magazine interview.

On March 15, fashion magazine ELLE Korea dropped photos from their recent photo shoot with LISA.
LISADuring the interview after her photo shoot, LISA shared that she always try to find happiness in every condition.

She said, "Feeling happiness for oneself is important. That's the reason why I try not to hide myself and show my true self without lies."

She explained, "According to my family and longtime friends, I was bright and mischievous since a young age."
LISALISA also talked about BLACKPINK's first online concert 'THE SHOW' that took place earlier this year.

She said, "There's this excitement we feel from meeting fans with their light sticks face to face, but we weren't able to do that this time."

She added, "However, we were able to showcase high-quality stage equipment and angles as there weren't much physical limitations compared to holding concerts abroad."
LISA LISA(Credit= ELLE Korea)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.