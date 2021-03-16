[SBS Star] William Hammington Gives His Piggy Bank to His Parents to Chip In for Their New House

Korea-based New Zealander Australian comedian Sam Hammington's first son William Hammington gave his piggy bank to his parents upon discovering they do not have enough money to rent a certain house.On March 14 episode of KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman', the Hammington family was seen going on a house tour to find a new home to rent.After seeing a large 2-story house, a real estate agent told Sam Hammington and his wife Jung Yu-mi how much it would cost to rent the house.They were taken aback as it exceeded their expected cost, and commented, "We loved the house, but it's a little over our budget."Then, William Hammington asked Jung Yu-mi to give him his bag and said, "Mom, there is that, you know."As everyone looked at William Hammington with a puzzled look, he took a piggy bank out of his bag.In the see-through piggy bank, there were piles of coins in it.It seemed like William Hammington wanted to be a help to his parents.Jung Yu-mi smiled, but told him, "This isn't going to help."The real estate agent added, "You can put the piggy bank back in your bag, but I'll talk to the owner about it."William Hammington responded, "Please talk to him/her well.", showing his kind heart.(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman)(SBS Star)