[SBS Star] RAIN Shares Why Kim Tae-hee Was the Perfect Fit to Feature in Ciipher's Debut MV
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.16 11:23
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] RAIN Shares Why Kim Tae-hee Was the Perfect Fit to Feature in Ciiphers Debut MV
Singer RAIN shared why he thought his wife actress Kim Tae-hee was the perfect one to be in rookie group Ciipher's debut music video. 

On March 15, a debut press conference for Ciipher was held in Spigen Hall, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. 

Ciipher is a 7-member K-pop boy group produced by RAIN; it is RAIN's first K-pop group that he has ever produced. 
CiipherDuring the press conference, the members of Ciipher spoke about Kim Tae-hee appearing in their music video 'An Ggulyeo'. 

WON said, "I'm really thankful that Kim Tae-hee joined our music video. I believe the music video came out better all thanks to her." 

TAG also commented, "'An Ggulyeo' is a song that a guy trying to show the best side of himself to earn love from a girl he has feelings for." 

He continued, "I thought if a beautiful person comes out in the music video, it would go with the song well. And Kim Tae-hee is someone you think of when talking about a beautiful person." 
CiipherThen, RAIN said, "The members of Ciipher suggested an idea of having a gorgeous actress in their music video. They were considering the lyrics of the song." 

The singer resumed, "Well, there is one gorgeous actress by my side. So, I got her to listen to Ciipher's song." 

He added, "I continuously talked about Ciipher to her, and told her what things they could do. I would like to thank her for making a cameo appearance." 

Ciipher released the music video for 'An Ggulyeo' on March 15 at 6PM KST. 
 

(Credit= Coupang, 'rain_ciipher' Twitter, 'Ciipher Official' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
