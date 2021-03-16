[SBS Star] RAIN Shares Why Kim Tae-hee Was the Perfect Fit to Feature in Ciipher's Debut MV

Singer RAIN shared why he thought his wife actress Kim Tae-hee was the perfect one to be in rookie group Ciipher's debut music video.On March 15, a debut press conference for Ciipher was held in Spigen Hall, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.Ciipher is a 7-member K-pop boy group produced by RAIN; it is RAIN's first K-pop group that he has ever produced.During the press conference, the members of Ciipher spoke about Kim Tae-hee appearing in their music video 'An Ggulyeo'.WON said, "I'm really thankful that Kim Tae-hee joined our music video. I believe the music video came out better all thanks to her."TAG also commented, "'An Ggulyeo' is a song that a guy trying to show the best side of himself to earn love from a girl he has feelings for."He continued, "I thought if a beautiful person comes out in the music video, it would go with the song well. And Kim Tae-hee is someone you think of when talking about a beautiful person."Then, RAIN said, "The members of Ciipher suggested an idea of having a gorgeous actress in their music video. They were considering the lyrics of the song."The singer resumed, "Well, there is one gorgeous actress by my side. So, I got her to listen to Ciipher's song."He added, "I continuously talked about Ciipher to her, and told her what things they could do. I would like to thank her for making a cameo appearance."Ciipher released the music video for 'An Ggulyeo' on March 15 at 6PM KST.(Credit= Coupang, 'rain_ciipher' Twitter, 'Ciipher Official' YouTube)(SBS Star)