뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'The Penthouse' Yoon Jong-hoon Picks, Buys and Sends Special Gifts to His Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] 'The Penthouse' Yoon Jong-hoon Picks, Buys and Sends Special Gifts to His Fans

[SBS Star] 'The Penthouse' Yoon Jong-hoon Picks, Buys and Sends Special Gifts to His Fans

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.15 18:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Penthouse Yoon Jong-hoon Picks, Buys and Sends Special Gifts to His Fans
Actor Yoon Jong-hoon returned love to his fans. 

On March 15, Yoon Jong-hoon's management agency shared a notice on Instagram. 

The agency said, "Our actor Yoon Jong-hoon has prepared special gifts for fans who have been giving him love and support for years." 

They resumed, "Yoon Jong-hoon has selected and bought the gifts himself. So, it took a lot longer than his initial plan. He said he would like to apologize for that, and thank you for your patience." 

They continued, "He said he had fun preparing the gifts, and will be sending the gifts to those lucky fans himself soon." 
Yoon Jong-hoonThey wrapped up the notice by saying, "Please know that he is thankful for your love and support at all times. He always says his energy comes from your love and support." 

In the photos that the agency uploaded along with the notice, Yoon Jong-hoon holds and looks at prettily-packed bags of gifts for fans. 
Yoon Jong-hoonCurrently, Yoon Jong-hoon plays the role of a character named 'Ha Yoon-chul' in SBS' popular drama 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'. 

Before joining 'The Penthouse', Yoon Jong-hoon spent a long time acting without his name out there. 

(Credit= 'yoonjongactor_official' Instagram, SBS The Penthouse 2: War in Life)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.