[SBS Star] 'The Penthouse' Yoon Jong-hoon Picks, Buys and Sends Special Gifts to His Fans

Actor Yoon Jong-hoon returned love to his fans.On March 15, Yoon Jong-hoon's management agency shared a notice on Instagram.The agency said, "Our actor Yoon Jong-hoon has prepared special gifts for fans who have been giving him love and support for years."They resumed, "Yoon Jong-hoon has selected and bought the gifts himself. So, it took a lot longer than his initial plan. He said he would like to apologize for that, and thank you for your patience."They continued, "He said he had fun preparing the gifts, and will be sending the gifts to those lucky fans himself soon."They wrapped up the notice by saying, "Please know that he is thankful for your love and support at all times. He always says his energy comes from your love and support."In the photos that the agency uploaded along with the notice, Yoon Jong-hoon holds and looks at prettily-packed bags of gifts for fans.Currently, Yoon Jong-hoon plays the role of a character named 'Ha Yoon-chul' in SBS' popular drama 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'.Before joining 'The Penthouse', Yoon Jong-hoon spent a long time acting without his name out there.(Credit= 'yoonjongactor_official' Instagram, SBS The Penthouse 2: War in Life)(SBS Star)