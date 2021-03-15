[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Shares that She Feels Extremely Lucky to Have Joined 'Boys over Flowers'

Actress Koo Hye Sun shared how lucky she feels to have joined her past drama 'Boys over Flowers'.On March 15 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show', Koo Hye Sun made a guest appearance.During the show, the host Park Myung-soo mentioned Koo Hye Sun being an all-rounder.Park Myung-soo said, "You direct movies, write books, exhibit your artworks besides acting and singing. It must cost you a lot of money to do all those things. You lived in a huge house as well."Koo Hye Sun laughingly answered, "Well, yes, I used to live in a big house, but that was when I had a family. I live in a one-bedroom house by myself now."She continued, "As for money, if I work hard for a month, I can do whatever I want for a year. For the last 10 years though, I've been doing what I wanted to do pretty much with the money I made with 'Boys over Flowers'."Then, Park Myung-soo said, "Speaking of which, what does 'Boys over Flowers' mean to you?"Koo Hye Sun responded, "It was a stroke of luck that I got to join 'Boys over Flowers'. It was a big one as well. I would say that it was something like winning a lottery."The actress said, "When I sat down for a meeting with the production team of 'Boys over Flowers' for the first time, I actually insisted on making my character 'Geum Jan-di' the way I wanted."She went on, "I didn't really like the way she behaved at certain moments. I didn't think she should behave like that just because she was a woman."She added, "At that time, the writer sat me down and calmly explained to me that was simply what 'Geum Jan-di' was like. I think I was too young at that time."Aired in 2009, 'Boys over Flowers' was one of the hottest dramas at that time that was majored loved not only in Korea but also in many other nations around the world.(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram, KBS Boys over Flowers)(SBS Star)