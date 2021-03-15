뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Shares that She Feels Extremely Lucky to Have Joined 'Boys over Flowers'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Shares that She Feels Extremely Lucky to Have Joined 'Boys over Flowers'

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Shares that She Feels Extremely Lucky to Have Joined 'Boys over Flowers'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.15 15:40 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Shares that She Feels Extremely Lucky to Have Joined Boys over Flowers
Actress Koo Hye Sun shared how lucky she feels to have joined her past drama 'Boys over Flowers'. 

On March 15 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show', Koo Hye Sun made a guest appearance. 
Koo Hye SunDuring the show, the host Park Myung-soo mentioned Koo Hye Sun being an all-rounder. 

Park Myung-soo said, "You direct movies, write books, exhibit your artworks besides acting and singing. It must cost you a lot of money to do all those things. You lived in a huge house as well." 

Koo Hye Sun laughingly answered, "Well, yes, I used to live in a big house, but that was when I had a family. I live in a one-bedroom house by myself now." 

She continued, "As for money, if I work hard for a month, I can do whatever I want for a year. For the last 10 years though, I've been doing what I wanted to do pretty much with the money I made with 'Boys over Flowers'." 
Koo Hye SunThen, Park Myung-soo said, "Speaking of which, what does 'Boys over Flowers' mean to you?" 

Koo Hye Sun responded, "It was a stroke of luck that I got to join 'Boys over Flowers'. It was a big one as well. I would say that it was something like winning a lottery." 

The actress said, "When I sat down for a meeting with the production team of 'Boys over Flowers' for the first time, I actually insisted on making my character 'Geum Jan-di' the way I wanted." 

She went on, "I didn't really like the way she behaved at certain moments. I didn't think she should behave like that just because she was a woman." 

She added, "At that time, the writer sat me down and calmly explained to me that was simply what 'Geum Jan-di' was like. I think I was too young at that time." 
Koo Hye SunAired in 2009, 'Boys over Flowers' was one of the hottest dramas at that time that was majored loved not only in Korea but also in many other nations around the world. 

(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram, KBS Boys over Flowers) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.