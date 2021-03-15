[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE Tells Why She Could Never Be Able to Go Back to Being a Trainee

ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shared how difficult her life was when she was training to enter the K-pop industry.On March 14 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', ROSÉ featured as a guest.During the talk, one of the hosts Seo Jang Hoon asked ROSÉ, "I heard that YG Entertainment picked you out of 700 auditionees at the audition. Is that true?"ROSÉ shyly smiled and answered, "Ah, yes. I sang a song by American guitarist Jason Mraz at the audition."Then, Seo Jang Hoon asked what the hardest thing about being a trainee was.ROSÉ paused for a while, then said, "During the training period, I fought with myself a lot. I fought hard as I had a strong desire to become a good singer."She continued, "I had a hard time because of that. I pushed myself too much. I don't think I could ever go back to the time when I was a trainee."After that, ROSÉ revealed the reason why she does not think she could go back to that time.ROSÉ said, "I spent my entire time singing and dancing. The only spare time I had was when I was having a meal."She went on, "I feel like I could do that simply because I was young, and knew less about things than myself now. But I believe I was pretty cool then."ROSÉ started training after passing YG Entertainment's audition that was taken place in Sydney, Australia.She trained for about four years before making debut as a member of BLACKPINK in August 2016.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)