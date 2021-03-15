뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE Tells Why She Could Never Be Able to Go Back to Being a Trainee
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE Tells Why She Could Never Be Able to Go Back to Being a Trainee

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE Tells Why She Could Never Be Able to Go Back to Being a Trainee

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.15 13:22 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE Tells Why She Could Never Be Able to Go Back to Being a Trainee
ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shared how difficult her life was when she was training to enter the K-pop industry. 

On March 14 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', ROSÉ featured as a guest. 

During the talk, one of the hosts Seo Jang Hoon asked ROSÉ, "I heard that YG Entertainment picked you out of 700 auditionees at the audition. Is that true?" 

ROSÉ shyly smiled and answered, "Ah, yes. I sang a song by American guitarist Jason Mraz at the audition." 
ROSEThen, Seo Jang Hoon asked what the hardest thing about being a trainee was. 

ROSÉ paused for a while, then said, "During the training period, I fought with myself a lot. I fought hard as I had a strong desire to become a good singer." 

She continued, "I had a hard time because of that. I pushed myself too much. I don't think I could ever go back to the time when I was a trainee." 
ROSEAfter that, ROSÉ revealed the reason why she does not think she could go back to that time.

ROSÉ said, "I spent my entire time singing and dancing. The only spare time I had was when I was having a meal." 

She went on, "I feel like I could do that simply because I was young, and knew less about things than myself now. But I believe I was pretty cool then." 
ROSEROSÉ started training after passing YG Entertainment's audition that was taken place in Sydney, Australia. 

She trained for about four years before making debut as a member of BLACKPINK in August 2016. 

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.