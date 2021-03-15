뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Sang Woo Sends a Surprise Gift to the Set of 'The Penthouse' for Kim So Yeon
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Sang Woo Sends a Surprise Gift to the Set of 'The Penthouse' for Kim So Yeon

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.15 11:07
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Sang Woo Sends a Surprise Gift to the Set of The Penthouse for Kim So Yeon
Actor Lee Sang Woo surprised his wife actress Kim So Yeon with a special gift.

March 14 was White Day, which is a similar day to Valentine's Day that is celebrated in Korea as well as many other Asian nations. 

On this day, Lee Sang Woo made Kim So Yeon on cloud nine with a surprise gift. 

Even though it was Sunday, Kim So Yeon was busy filming her drama 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'. 
Kim So YeonDuring the break, one of the staff gave Kim So Yeon a large flower bouquet. 

Kim So Yeon took the flower bouquet with a puzzled look, and commented, "What is this?" 

After reading a note on the top of the bouquet, she realized that it was from Lee Sang Woo. 

It said, "It's not long until the end of shooting today. You can do it, So Yeon! After shooting, come home and lie down as long as you wish. I love you." 
Kim So YeonThen, the staff led Kim So Yeon to an area where some staff members were taking little boxes out of a cardboard box. 

When asked what those bags were, the staff told Kim So Yeon that they were cookies for the whole 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' team from Lee Sang Woo. 

Kim So Yeon excitedly responded, "Oh, oh my gosh! I'm like shaking right now!" 
 

Lee Sang Woo and Kim So Yeon have been married for about four years. 

(Credit= 'sysysy1102' Instagram, Online Community)  

(SBS Star)   
