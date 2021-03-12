[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Hyung Sik Shows that He Is the Best at Copying Hwang Kwang Hee

Actor Park Hyung Sik demonstrated his amazing skills in copying his good friend K-pop artist Hwang Kwang Hee.Recently, fans have been going back to watch some old television shows.One of the television shows that was popular to watch was KBS' talk show 'Happy Together', that does not broadcast anymore.Out of many episodes, one that caught the attention of a lot of people was an episode where Park Hyung Sik talked about his early debut days.At that time, Park Hyung Sik was still part of disbanded K-pop boy group ZE:A along with Hwang Kwang Hee.Park Hyung Sik said, "During early debut days, we had a number of restrictions. Not only did we have to hand in our phones, but also were not allowed to go out of our dorm without permission."He continued, "In addition to that, when we were to go on talk shows, our agency would tell the members and I what to say for this question and that. But Kwang Hee didn't listen to our agency staff at all."Then, Park Hyung Sik suddenly turned into Hwang Kwang Hee, mimicking him.Park Hyung Sik said while frowning, "Oh, come on! Why do we have to do that? Nobody will listen to us if we talk about our album!"As Park Hyung Sik mimicked Hwang Kwang Hee so well, all hosts and guests burst out laughing.Park Hyung Sik and Hwang Kwang Hee debuted as the members of ZE:A in January 2010.(Credit= KBS Happy Together, 'prince_kwanghee' Instagram)(SBS Star)