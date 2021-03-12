뉴스
[SBS Star] ROSE Says She Once Cried in Thailand Because of How Good the Bean Sprouts Were
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.12 16:45
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member ROSÉ shared that she once cried because of bean sprouts. 

On March 12, SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy' shared a footage of ROSÉ online. 

In the footage, ROSÉ was seen talking to the hosts of 'My Little Old Boy'. 
ROSEDuring the talk, Seo Jang Hoon asked, "I heard that you cry very easily, ROSÉ. Is it true you once even cried because of bean sprouts?"

ROSÉ laughed and said, "I love eating vegetables. When I went to Thailand, I happened to order food that had bean sprouts in." 

She continued, "They were so fresh and thick. They were really crunchy. They were like the tastiest bean sprouts I've ever had." 

She added, "When I eat good food, I get quite emotional sometimes. At that time, I couldn't stop my tears running down as those bean sprouts were just too good." 
ROSEUpon hearing her story, Seo Jang Hoon and other hosts commented, "Seriously? I mean, how good were the bean sprouts there that they made you cry?" 

ROSÉ responded, "You must try them yourselves. Definitely have some bean sprouts the next time you are in Thailand." 
 

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star)    
