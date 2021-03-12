뉴스
[SBS Star] 'The Penthouse' Han Ji Hyun's Gorgeous Promotional Wedding Photos Are Unveiled
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.12 14:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Penthouse Han Ji Hyuns Gorgeous Promotional Wedding Photos Are Unveiled
Actress Han Ji Hyun showed off her beauty in promotional wedding photos. 

In the beginning of the month, one photo studio shared wedding photos of Han Ji Hyun online. 

It is said that they were taken for promotional purposes. 
Han Ji Hyun Han Ji HyunIn the photos, Han Ji Hyun styled herself with beautiful wedding dresses and eyecatching accessories. 

She looked absolutely stunning and lovely in them, and managed to make herself look like a real bride-to-be. 
Han Ji HyunIn 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life', Han Ji Hyun acts as a high school student 'Joo Seok-kyung'. 

'Joo Seok-kyung' is also an evil character who is filled with mean spirits. 

Han Ji Hyun in these photos completely contrasted with her character. 
Han Ji Hyun Han Ji Hyun'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' is currently one of the hottest dramas in Korea. 

It is aired on SBS every Friday and Saturday at 10PM KST. 

(Credit= '7am_st' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
