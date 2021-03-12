[SBS Star] 'The Penthouse' Han Ji Hyun's Gorgeous Promotional Wedding Photos Are Unveiled

Actress Han Ji Hyun showed off her beauty in promotional wedding photos.In the beginning of the month, one photo studio shared wedding photos of Han Ji Hyun online.It is said that they were taken for promotional purposes.In the photos, Han Ji Hyun styled herself with beautiful wedding dresses and eyecatching accessories.She looked absolutely stunning and lovely in them, and managed to make herself look like a real bride-to-be.In 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life', Han Ji Hyun acts as a high school student 'Joo Seok-kyung'.'Joo Seok-kyung' is also an evil character who is filled with mean spirits.Han Ji Hyun in these photos completely contrasted with her character.'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' is currently one of the hottest dramas in Korea.It is aired on SBS every Friday and Saturday at 10PM KST.(Credit= '7am_st' Instagram)(SBS Star)