뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Shares Zo In Sung's Past Words Left a Great Impression on Her
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Shares Zo In Sung's Past Words Left a Great Impression on Her

[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Shares Zo In Sung's Past Words Left a Great Impression on Her

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.12 12:07 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Shares Zo In Sungs Past Words Left a Great Impression on Her
Actress Park Bo Young thanked actor Zo In Sung for giving her hope in the past. 

On March 11 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business', Park Bo Young was seen talking to Zo In Sung and actor Cha Tae Hyun. 
Park Bo YoungDuring the show, Park Bo Young talked about the time when she was struggling with life back in the day.

Park Bo Young said, "There was this time when life hit me hard. One day, I was just sitting on a bench, staring at a large tree in front of me." 

Then, she revealed that her and Zo In Sung were not that close yet, and it was a little difficult for her to approach him, because they never worked together. 
Park Bo YoungPark Bo Young carried on telling the story, "While I was absentmindedly sitting on that bench, In Sung came along and sat next to me. I said to him, 'Oppa, why I am so weak? Why do I easily get shaken by things happening around me?'" 

The actress continued, "Then he asked me, 'How old do you think that tree is?' I was like, 'Well, it must be really old. It looks older than me for sure.'"  

She resumed, "In Sung responded, 'Exactly, think about how deep the roots have gone down the ground. But that tree gets shaken by the wind, doesn't it? It's not weird for us to get shaken by things too. It's okay to feel that way.'" 
Park Bo YoungShe added, "His words left a great impression on me. I went home that day and wrote them down on my diary right away. I noted that those were the words that I would never forget." 

In response to this, Zo In Sung playfully commented, "Why did I say such cringey things?" 

(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.