[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Donates Multi-million Won to Child Patients in Hospital on His Birthday
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.11 18:27 View Count
K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA donated 100 million won (approximately 88,000 dollars) to help child patients. 

On March 11, one hospital in SUGA's hometown Daegu revealed that SUGA made donation to the hospital on March 9. 

March 9 was SUGA's 28th birthday, and it seemed like he wanted to do something meaningful on this day. 

The hospital revealed that SUGA donated 100 million won, and said that he wishes his donation to be used to treat children from low income families. 
SUGAWhen making donation, SUGA apparently noted, "I know it's not much, but I hope to help children from low income families to grow up healthily and happily." 

A director of the hospital commented, "We cannot thank SUGA enough for his donation. His donation warmed our hearts."

He continued, "I'm proud of SUGA and all other members of BTS for their incredible achievements. I hope they will continue to receive love from more people around the world." 
SUGAThis is one of the many times SUGA has made donation to Daegu, where he grew up.

Last year, SUGA donated 100 million won to help the city that was struggling with the rapid spread of COVID-19. 

Also in 2019, SUGA made 100 million won donation to Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation. 

SUGA's another thoughtful move on his birthday is making a great number of people smile. 
SUGA(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
