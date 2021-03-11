뉴스
[SBS Star] RAIN Shares Why He Fell for Kim Tae-hee Besides Her Beauty
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.11
Singer RAIN revealed that his wife actress Kim Tae-hee was beautiful both inside and out when he first met her. 

During the recent shooting of KBS' television show 'Sumi Sanjang', RAIN made a guest appearance. 
RAINWhile they were sitting down together, the host Kim Sumi asked RAIN about the time when he met Kim Tae-hee for the first time. 

RAIN said, "We first met during the shooting of a commercial. She was absolutely beautiful then." 
RAINThen, RAIN shared what he thought of Kim Tae-hee at that time. 

RAIN commented, "Not only was she beautiful, but she also seemed like an amazing person. I could see that by looking at how she treated the staff."

He continued, "She was so considerate of them at all times. She brought them a packed lunch before herself, and things like that, you know." 

He added, "She really left a great impression on me, so I asked her out first." 
RAINRAIN and Kim Tae-hee got married in January 2017. 

The couple have two daughters, who were born in October 2017 and September 2019.

(Credit= KBS Sumi Sanjang) 

(SBS Star)   
