[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'The Penthouse' Han Ji Hyun Shows Off Her Incredible Dancing Skills

Actress Han Ji Hyun showed off her incredible dancing skills with a cover of 'Gotta Go'.Recently, a dance practice video of Han Ji Hyun resurfaced online in light of her skyrocketing popularity.In this video, Han Ji Hyun and one other person covered 'Gotta Go' by K-pop artist CHUNG HA.As if she was a K-pop star, she smoothly and excellently covered the song.When Han Ji Hyun uploaded this video on Instagram in the past, she commented, "The most important thing about dancing is to be happy while doing so."After seeing how great at dancing Han Ji Hyun is, fans were truly impressed.They shared comments such as, "She probably would've made it big even if she entered the K-pop industry!", "Is there anything she's not good at?", "Love her even more now." and so on.Currently, Han Ji Hyun features in SBS' popular drama 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' as a character named 'Joo Seok-kyung'.(Credit= Online Community, 'hanjiji54' Instagram)(SBS Star)